Art exhibit at Nazareth University pays tribute to civil rights leaders

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Nationally renowned artist Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. unveiled a new exhibit at Nazareth University on Thursday. The exhibit features a collection of artistic prints centered around major figures in the American civil rights movement.

Kennedy Jr. also shared his experience and creative insights with students and members of the Print Club of Rochester. He expressed the importance of addressing a new generation of artists who can appreciate our nation’s past, including both the positive and negative aspects.

“I hope that other people feel the same way I feel about the existence of humanity and the fact that kindness and happiness are very important qualities that we must foster within humankind,” Kennedy Jr. said.

The prints are on display in the Schultz Center at Nazareth University.

