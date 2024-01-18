Artist applications open for 2024 Clothesline festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival is accepting applications for the 2024 M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival at the Memorial Art Gallery.

After originally starting as a New York State-only artist festival, the festival has expanded in recent years to welcome artists from across the country. The event features all-day live entertainment, sample food, free family art activities and a visit to the museum while browsing original artwork available for purchase.

The juried fine arts festival, which showcases more than 300 artists, has been running for over 60 years. It will return on September 7 and 8.

Artist can apply here. The application deadline is April 30.









