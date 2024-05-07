Artist vendors wanted for Stroll Along Park in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Artist vendors are wanted for the 2024 event which takes place in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors enjoy one-of-a-kind shops, unique dining experiences, and various salons and services. This year’s stroll along Park will include local artisans and showcase the uniqueness of the avenue. There will be fun activities and events for all.

Vendors apply here.

Musicians send Email https://park-avenue.org/vendor-application/

Proceeds benefit 13Thirty Cancer Connect

