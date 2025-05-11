Artists show off work at ‘Art in the Park’ at Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – During both weekends of this year’s Lilac Festival, many artists have been given the chance to show off their work at “Art in the Park.”

One artist, Naomi Mosher, also known as “Madcap Mama,” uses oils and acrylics on canvas to create a variety of things such as animals, vintage illustrations, movies, rockstar’s, vibrate colors and other things that lets her imagination run wild.

“Everything is an inspiration,” said Mosher.

Although Mosher has been creating since she was five, she only began publicly showing off her work three years ago. Mosher says it never gets old seeing people able to connect with her work and enjoy it.

“Its fulfilling in the most ways for the creative soul,” said Mosher. “It feels like there is a recognition for all of the work and your souls passion to be accepted, welcome and even adored.”

Another artist, Clive Wright, owns Hudson River Inlay, where he creates hand-fitted veneers that are air-loom pieces.

“Its like a very intricate jigsaw puzzle,” said Wright.

Wright said over 40 years ago, Wright and his partner, who went to the San Francisco Art Institute, moved to the Hudson Valley to be able to connect to the art tradition of the Hudson River School of Painting.

Since then, one of Wright’s pieces went into the White House when Bill Clinton was president.

“To have a piece in the White House, was a big thing,” said Wright.

He also said at a show in the west coast, George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars movies, also picked out a few pieces.

Wright says many people have even been brought to tears by his work. On Sunday, many people stopped by Wright’s tent to see his work.

“I feel privileged to be here amongst so many fine artists,” said Wright.

Want to check out Wright’s, Mosher’s and other artist’s work in person? Check out Art in the Park in its last weekend Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 and May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

