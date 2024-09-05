As back-to-school shopping gets more expensive, some parents are turning to thrift stores

WEBSTER, N.Y. — As back-to-school week kicks off, many families and parents are looking for an affordable way to clothe their kids ahead of the school year. That’s where Once Upon a Child in Webster steps in. They’re a thrift store aimed specifically at kids.

“We buy and sell gently used kids’ clothes, toys, equipment,” said Shannon Lopoukhine, owner of Once Upon a Child.

Lopoukhine often sees a boost in business ahead of classes starting. “Back-to-school season is really our busiest time of year. It’s been really busy this year. I think more so than the past couple of years,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average spending per household on back-to-school shopping has increased by over 25% since 2019, with over 90% of new purchases being clothing, shoes, and school supplies. Lopoukhine says purchases like those are what drive customers to their store.

“Inflation has been an issue for a lot of our customers. The price of everything has gone up, our prices have stayed the same. We haven’t had a price increase in many, many years,” Lopoukhine said.

Emily Devola, a customer at Once Upon a Child, says shopping at thrift stores like this one helps families like hers save big bucks ahead of the school year. “I came in grabbing some clothes for my five year old and a couple shoes for the baby, and it’s half the price or less to come shopping here, and it makes a huge difference,” Devola said.

“Places like Once Upon a Child, other thrift stores are really great help people in the community that can’t quite handle, especially for multiple kids, spending $30, $40 an outfit,” she added.

In total, families are expected to spend over $38 billion on back-to-school gear this year.

