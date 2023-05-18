As counties ban asylum seekers, the governor welcomes them here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wyoming County is issuing an emergency order, in response to the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Orleans and Genesee counties issued their own orders Wednesday night.

The Wyoming County chairwoman says they’re unable to take any migrants or asylum seekers, because of a “housing crisis.”

Meantime, the state is looking at all options for possible housing- including SUNY schools.

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County Executive’s Office for comment on this, but are still waiting to hear back.

Governor Kathy Hochul says she embraces the opportunity to take people who are here legally seeking asylum if they can work.

We caught up with her at the PGA this afternoon.

“We’re looking at all locations, and we have a challenge here. We have over 71,000 people and more are arriving,” says Hochul. “This is a situation no one asked for, but we are dealing with it. I Met with mayor Adams, in New York City, to talk about other spaces that can be made available as soon as possible. Right now, they’re putting people in school gymnasiums in New York City, we can do better than that.”

