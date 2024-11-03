As early voting ends, Monroe County expects to break record

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Early voting in New York State wrapped up on Sunday evening, with Election Day just two days away, and Monroe County is expectinf to break a record.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, the county is expecting 130,000 early votes this year when the final numbers are in, far exceeding 2020’s early voting numbers by up to 20,000 voters.

However, the board says their work is far from over, with Election Day right around the corner. They’re prepared for a busy day, with hundreds of thousands of voters expected to come to polling sites across the county.

“We should probably end up around 130,000 voters for early voting this year. It has never been this high. This will exceed 2020 by 15,000 or 20,000 voters,” said Peter Elder, Deputy Republican Commissioner at the Monroe County Board of Elections. “Even with 130,000 voters voting early, there is over 220,000 more voters that are going to be voting on Election Day. Now they’ll be voting in 215 separate polling sites. So the impact in each polling site will be less, but it’ll still be a very busy day for our election inspectors, and all presidential elections are.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.