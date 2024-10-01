As Halloween approaches, Goodwill speaks about benefits of second-hand costumes

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Halloween is this month and Americans have started to hit the stores in search of a costume for the big night.

The National Retail Federation says the holiday will cost each person $104 on average and Americans are projected to spend $3.8 billion this year on costumes. News10NBC TODAY was live from the Goodwill location in Victor with details on shopping for second-hand costumes.

Kristin Broomfield, store team leader at Goodwill, says shopping second-hand can not only help to save people money but benefit the environment by reusing. That’s especially the case with Halloween costumes, which people may have only worn once for one night.

“Why buy new when you can pick something up that’s really great, that’s donated, that can help the planet while you’re also supporting your community,” Broomfield said.

Broomfield said shopping at Goodwill also benefits the programs that the organization is involved. That includes the 211 Life Line for crisis and suicide prevention services in the Finger Lakes region. It also supports 988, a number that connects people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and programs for the visually impaired.

All adult costumes are $6.99 at Goodwill and they’re accepting costume donations all year round.

