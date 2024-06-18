As temperatures soar, experts caution about heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The kind of heat Rochester is going to experience the next three days is physically dangerous.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean showed the forecast to Dr. Scott Feitell, the director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Rochester Regional Health.

“Ugh. Brutal. Brutal,” Dr. Feitell said.

Dr. Feitell explained the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion is extreme fatigue, not coping well in the heat but not quite at the level of an emergency. People with heat stroke are sick.

“We’re talking about hyperthermia. Recorded temperatures that exceed 105 degrees body temperature and an inability to clear that heat out of your body,” Dr. Feitell said.

Berkeley Brean: “Have you treated someone with heat stroke before?”

Dr. Feitell: “Sadly I have and it can be devastating. It’s one of those diseases when they come to the ER with a core body temperature of 105 degrees you already know they’re behind the eight ball,”

Dr. Feitell: “Getting them cooled off as quickly as we can. That’s one of the protocols we have for anyone that comes in hot.”

Berkeley Brean: “How do you do that?”

Dr. Feitell: “Ice,”

They can also use ice water IVs.

Here are the people most at risk:

People who are older

People who have multiple health issues, especially heart disease

People with some mental health issues

People who take medication for blood pressure and sodium levels

It doesn’t mean you don’t take the meds but talk to your doctor about it.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are similar. Dr. Feitell says unfortunately a lot of patients don’t realize that until it’s too late.

