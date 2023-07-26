As wet weather persists, mosquitoes are on the rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Increasingly wet weather and high temperatures have led to an increase in mosquitoes.

Anywhere where there is standing water, mosquitoes have an opportunity to lay eggs. John Mochner, owner of Mosquito Joe of Rochester, said that the rain is causing many areas to experience high rates of mosquitoes.

“Be your own best friend try and get rid of any water sources you have on your property,” Mochner said.

Summer is also prime time for ticks, the deer tick being the most popular in our area. This breed of tick can carry lyme disease and pass it to humans and animals.

Kate Ott, director of public health in Ontario County said that tick protection in New York is imperative.

“Mosquito bites can drive you crazy but tick bites can actually make you quite ill,” Ott said. “It is a good idea to shower when you come in, do a tick check, wear light colored clothing, and keep your lawn free of tall grass and shrubbery.”

If you think you’ve been bitten by a tick, Ott said it’s best to monitor your symptoms and if you feel sick, head to the doctor.