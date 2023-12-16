Assembly bill would require Chick-fil-A restaurants on Thruway to open Sundays

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new bill in the New York State Assembly would require all restaurants at Thruway rest stops be open seven days a week.

That includes Chick-fil-A.

The fast food chain has a company policy of being closed on Sundays — which lawmakers backing the bill say is a “disservice and unnecessary inconvenience” for travelers on the Thruway.

The bill was just introduced Wednesday, meaning it has a while to go before it could b voted on or potentially signed into law.

Right now, Chick-fil-A eateries are open at seven of 27 Thruway service areas being rebuilt.