Assembly speaker announces $8.1M in state money for Baden Street Settlement
Assembly speaker announces $8.1 million for Baden Street Settlement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was at Baden Street Settlement in Rochester on Friday with a check in his hand. He announced $8.1 million in state money for the facility.
The money will help the community organization build a new facility, renovate the gymnasium and expand services.
Baden Street Settlement has served the Rochester community since 1901.