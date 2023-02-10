WATCH LIVE: Astronaut and U of R grad will speak from International Space Station at 9:55 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Astronaut Josh Cassada, who earned his doctorate in physics from the University of Rochester, will appear on video from the International Space Station to speak to students in the Rochester City School District on Friday.

You can see his conservation starting at 9:55 a.m. on NASA TV.

Cassada will answer questions from students at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 about what it’s like to live and work in space. Cassada launched to the International Space Station as a pilot aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on October 5, 2022.

The students take a field trip to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum & Science Center to hear from Cassada.