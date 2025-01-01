At least 10 people killed on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street after a car drives into crowd

At least 10 people are dead and 30 were injured in what police are calling a “mass casualty” event in New Orleans after a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations early Wednesday, city officials said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident today on Bourbon Street a terrorist attack during a briefing with reporters.

The City of New Orleans confirmed the figures in a statement on its website and said people were hurt in a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement reported by NBC affiliate WDSU that “mass casualties are reported on Bourbon and Iberville Streets” and that a vehicle may have plowed into people.

Historic Bourbon Street, in the French Quarter, is a popular tourist area filled with bars and restaurants and was expected to be busy overnight.

Police said Tuesday that they expected the city to be busy as locals and visitors rang in the new year. New Orleans Police Department said it would be staffed at 100% and would draft in another 300 officers to help keep the peace.