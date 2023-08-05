At least 5 shot, 1 killed in North Clinton Avenue mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a violent night on Friday in Rochester. Five people were gunned down in a mass shooting.

Police are searching for suspects following that shooting just after midnight on North Clinton Avenue.

Rochester Police have confirmed that as of 5:50 a.m. one person is dead, and another is in critical condition.

Investigators tell News10NBC the three other victims do not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The violence erupted after day two of the Puerto Rican Festival ended.

The shooting happened by Don Samuel Torres Park over on North Clinton Avenue. That same stretch saw another shooting just two days ago.

Thursday night, three people were shot, and a fourth struck by a car during a shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

While not yet fatal, a 20-year-old is fighting for his life from that shooting. The other two victims — a 37-year-old woman and a 26-year-old-man — are expected to survive, police say.

News10NBC is working to learn more about the conditions of Friday night’s four surviving victims.

Police say that more information is expected later Saturday morning.