At least 820 dead, 672 injured after earthquake in Morocco

MOROCCO — More than 800 people are dead in the country of Morocco after a devastating earthquake.

Morocco is in the north western part of Africa. The country’s interior ministry says at least 820 people are dead and another 672 are injures.

The earthquake happened after 11 p.m. Friday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was a shallow earthquake, with a 6.8 magnitude. It was later followed by a 4.9 magnitude of aftershock.

This is reportedly the strongest earthquake ever recorded in this part of the world — which very rarely sees earthquakes.

Rescue crews have begun their search for survivors. The death toll is expected to rise as the search continues.