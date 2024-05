WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — At least one person has injuries after a fire broke out at Oak Park Resort Marina in Wayne County on Thursday.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene near Catchpole Shore Road. Fire crews have been at the scene since 9:30 a.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff Office and Wayne County Fire Coordinator Office is investigating the cause of the fire. There’s no word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries