At least two homes hit by gunfire overnight in different parts of city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through two homes and possibly a third overnight in different parts of the city. Rochester Police have no suspects in custody but are investigating.

Just after midnight, gunfire hit a home on Hawley Street off Reynolds Street on the city’s southwest side while a man was inside. The man was not injured.

Then, around 2:20 a.m., bullets hit a home on St. Stanislaus Street off North Street on the city’s northeast side. The woman inside the home called 911 to report the sound of shattering glass. Officers arrived and found that her front door was hit by bullets, causing the glass to break. She wasn’t injured.

News10NBC was also at the scene as RPD officers investigated gunfire on Fromm Place off Bay Street on the city’s northeast side around 11 p.m. on Monday. We don’t have confirmation yet on whether any homes or people were hit. We’ve reached out to RPD for more information.

Anyone with information about these gunfire cases is asked to call 911.