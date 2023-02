COHOCTON, N.Y.- On February 12 New York State Troopers in Wayland responded to a one vehicle accident into a house on State Route 21 in the town of Cohocton. Troopers arrested Willis D. Laplant, 41, of Atlanta, for driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, and other traffic violations.

Laplant was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Cohocton Court on March 13.