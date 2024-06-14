Two people arrested after attempted break-in at East Rochester business involving stolen truck

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were arrested after East Rochester Police say they tried to break into a business and got away in a stolen truck.

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old, both from the Syracuse area, were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash. Officers say the truck was reported stolen from Syracuse earlier.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a glass window broken and a door damaged at Grassroots Wellness, a cannabis education space on West Commercial Street. Officers responded to that business around 4 a.m. and determined that, despite the damage, the suspects weren’t able to get inside.

Using surveillance video, police identified the getaway truck and spotted one that matched its description about an hour later. According to East Rochester Police, when officers tried to stop the truck, it sped away and eventually crashed when it tried to exit I-490 at Route 96.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and New York State troopers helped officers to catch the suspects after the chase. The investigation is still ongoing.