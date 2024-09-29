Attempted break-in at Tops gas station leads to police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the person or people responsible for trying to break into a Tops gas station, then leading officers on a chase.

It happened at the Tops on Winton Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say, when they got there, they found a door with shattered glass where a suspect tried and failed to enter the building.

Officers later spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect’s car and tried to pull it over. RPD eventually lost sight of the car. No one is in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.