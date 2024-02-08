ALBANY, N.Y. — Attendance at New York State Parks broke another record last year.

The governor’s office reported that state parks along with historic sites, campgrounds, and trails saw 84.1 million visits in 2023. That’s a 6% more than the previous record in 2022 and the 11th straight year that visits to state parks increased.

Last year, Letchworth ranked as the most popular New York State park for camping, beating other renowned camp grounds including Niagara Falls State Park.