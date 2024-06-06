Attica prisoner to see more prison time after trying to assault prison employee

ATTICA, N.Y. — A prisoner in Attica Correctional Facility will face up to 25 more years in prison.

A judge found Emmanuel Jenkins, 38, guilty of attempted rape, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, while he was inside the prison.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Jenkins tried to assault a prison employee while he was already serving 15 years to life for other sexual assault and rape charges.