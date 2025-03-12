Attorney General: Officers justified in fatal February 2023 shooting of armed man in Canandaigua

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — State investigators have cleared Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies and Canandaigua police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a man in February 2023.

New York Attorney General Tish James announced that the officers’ actions were justified after reviewing footage, speaking with witnesses, and conducting a legal analysis.

The shooting happened on February 28, 2023, when 31-year-old Brandon Zurkan approached police with a loaded gun after being pulled over. Investigators say Zurkan was shot after raising his gun toward officers despite repeated warnings.

Zurkan died the following day in the hospital.

Read the full report below:

