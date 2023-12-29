Attorney General’s office: Man was shot twice by officer

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re learning new details in the Rochester police shooting that killed a man on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, the state Attorney General’s office said the man who was killed — Todd Novick — was shot twice by the officer.

The Attorney General’s Office also says police recovered a pellet gun from the scene.

This comes one day after the Rochester Police Department released body-worn camera footage of the shooting on Murray Street. That video showed Novick running from police and pulling out what looked like a gun. The officer told Novick to drop it, then shot him.

The Attorney General’s office is required to investigate every deadly police shooting in New York.

The two officers involved are on administration leave. Their names are not being released yet.