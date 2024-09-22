ATV driver injured performing a wheelie; ambulance crashes on way to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver fell off an ATV after losing control while performing a wheelie in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Mazda Terrace at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

While the driver was being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries Rochester Police say were not life-threatening, the ambulance was involved in an accident at North Clinton and Clifford avenues. No injuries were reported, and the ATV driver was transferred to another ambulance and taken to Strong.