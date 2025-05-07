Audit finds NY medical equipment unused, costing taxpayers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENEVA, N.Y. — Nearly half a billion dollars in state-owned medical equipment is sitting unused in warehouses across New York, according to an audit by the Office of the State Comptroller. The audit revealed that almost all of the equipment purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic remains untouched five years later.

New York State spent nearly $453 million on 247,000 pieces of equipment, including ventilators, X-ray machines, CPAP machines, and oxygen tanks. Only three items were ever distributed, while the rest remain in boxes across the state under the care of the Department of Health. (DOH)

“Right now we’re paying costs to store the equipment and another finding we had in the audit is a lot of the equipment is missing the required maintenance to keep it in good working order should another medical emergency arise,” Mark Johnson from the Office of the State Comptroller said.

State auditors found that 90% of the equipment recommended for preventive maintenance was past due. The contract for maintenance expired a couple of years ago, Johnson said.

During the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo took over the ordering of medical supplies to expedite the process. A spokesperson for the DOH distanced the agency from the purchases but defended its stewardship of the items, stating they regularly review and maintain all equipment in the emergency medical stockpile.

“I was stunned, quite frankly, by the audit,” said Sen. Pam Helming.

Helming doesn’t fault state leaders for their efforts to address the health crisis, but says she would like to know why little has been done since to offload the unneeded equipment.

“I know I have constituents in my rural areas that would benefit from being able to use that equipment and it’s just stockpiled in warehouses,” said Helming.

In 2021, a committee recommended keeping about 50,000 items from the stockpile, and the DOH surveyed healthcare providers to gauge interest in the rest. Johnson said they found interest in approximately 25,000 pieces, but there has been no follow-up to deliver the equipment.

Helming says given taxpayers have already paid for the equipment, it’s time it’s turned over to those who can use it.

“I think the state should work with their counties and find out who could benefit, what counties need those types of resources, and allocate it to the counties,” Helming said.

News10NBC’s checked with both URMC and Rochester Regional Health regarding their interest in the surplus equipment.

A URMC spokesperson confirmed that Strong Hospital filled out the survey but never received follow-up. Rochester Regional Health was unsure if they received the survey but confirmed they did not receive any equipment. Both institutions remain interested if the opportunity arises.

