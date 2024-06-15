Audit reveals Gates Fire District’s financial struggles despite 80% tax hike over 4 years

GATES, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is in a bad financial situation, according to an audit released Friday by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The audit shows the district has been losing reserve money over the past four years, despite raising taxes by more than 80% during that period. That’s more than $7 million in taxes.

According to the report, the financial issues are due to the district having no long-term financial plan and staff not budgeting realistically.

The Gates Fire District responded — saying the district is following the recommendations made in the audit. But the district notes a large portion of the reserve money lost was used for facility repairs and equipment costs.

