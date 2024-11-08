Auditorium Theatre gets new LED sign just in time for Nutcracker ballet

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The West Herr Auditorium Theatre in downtown Rochester has a new look, just in time for a holiday tradition for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

The outside of the building on East Main Street has a flashy new LED sign. It’s part of a $65 million plan to restore the historic building. The restoration plan also includes widened hallways, a new bar, a lounge area, and elevator access to the second floor.

Arnie Rothschild, CEO of RBTL, says the restored venue will benefit both larger and smaller productions.

“For smaller arts groups to rehearse or perform, there’s never been those spaces. In our plan, we’re restoring multiple different size stages for rehearsals and entertainment and we’ll do multiple venues,” he said.

Phase two will begin next summer, with plans to restore several more spaces, both inside and outside the building.

This comes as RBTL is getting ready to kick off The Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet. The show is on Saturday at 3 p.m. and you can get tickets here. The ballet is the largest touring production of its kind, featuring dancers from all over the world.