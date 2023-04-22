Aurora House supporters gamble for a good cause at Casino Night
GATES, N.Y. Friday night, Aurora House held its Casino Night fundraiser at the Italian American Community Center in Gates.
It’s the first time it has held the event since the Covid-19 pandemic. News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke was a celebrity bartender, along with advocates and lawmakers like Assemblyman Josh Jensen.
Aurora House is a comfort care home that offers hospice services for patients. Organizers say it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year. Prizes included cash and a grand prize getaway on Keuka Lake.