Author and screenwriter to deliver keynote address at Chocolate Ball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Empowering People’s Independence announced that author, playwright and screenwriter, Marc Palmieri, will deliver the keynote address at the 37th Annual Chocolate Ball on April 29 at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester.

With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Palmieri’s works have been staged in major theaters across the United States and Europe. He has written for popular television shows, and screenplays for movies. Palmieri has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

In 2022, Marc Palmieri published his memoir, She Danced with Lightning, about life with his daughter’s epilepsy. Marc’s daughter, Anna, was diagnosed with epilepsy at 5 months. The book chronicles how Anna’s condition and her seizures governed every aspect of the Palmieri family’s life.

Proceeds from the annual Chocolate Ball fund EPI’s epilepsy programs and services.

