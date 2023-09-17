Authorities are investigating two bomb threats at a church and temple

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two bomb threats force congregants to evacuate a church in Perinton and cancel in-person services at a temple in Geneva.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after Mountain Rise United Church of Christ in Perinton received a bomb threat Sunday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Mountain Rise United Church of Christ after receiving information about a bomb threat.

Officials said the church was evacuated out of caution and thoroughly searched by deputies and canine units.

Crews found nothing suspicious and said there is no danger to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, as MCSO says they treat all threats as credible.

The other bomb threat came in around 815 this morning in Geneva. Geneva Police were alerted a potential threat at the Temple Beth-El and in-person services were canceled while online services continued.

No bomb was found at the temple either. Geneva police said this was an isolated threat and poses no ongoing threat to the public.