Authorities deem Spencerport schools safe after Tuesday morning swatting incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spencerport schools received threats on Tuesday morning. The superintendent said that several districts in the state received a threatening email and request for ransom. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and after the buildings and grounds were searched, they deemed the schools safe.
Normal operations were resumed.
The students are currently on spring break.
The full statement from the Spencerport superintendent is below:
Dear Spencerport Families,
I wanted to follow up with you regarding the swatting incident that
occurred today. Early this morning, multiple districts around the state
received a threatening email and request for ransom. I immediately notified our
local law enforcement and cleared our buildings and campus.
Throughout the morning and early afternoon, the Ogden Police Department,
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement searched our buildings
and grounds and determined they are safe and that operations may resume as
normal. Please know that even with reports of swatting calls locally and
nationally, it is vitally important that we take any threat seriously, and I
appreciate the quick response of the authorities to deem that this email threat
was not credible.
I appreciate your support and understanding and hope you trust our
efforts to keep our staff, students and community members safe and informed.
Thank you.
Kristin Swann
Superintendent of Schools