Authorities deem Spencerport schools safe after Tuesday morning swatting incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spencerport schools received threats on Tuesday morning. The superintendent said that several districts in the state received a threatening email and request for ransom. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and after the buildings and grounds were searched, they deemed the schools safe.

Normal operations were resumed.

The students are currently on spring break.

The full statement from the Spencerport superintendent is below:

Dear Spencerport Families,

I wanted to follow up with you regarding the swatting incident that

occurred today. Early this morning, multiple districts around the state

received a threatening email and request for ransom. I immediately notified our

local law enforcement and cleared our buildings and campus.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, the Ogden Police Department,

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement searched our buildings

and grounds and determined they are safe and that operations may resume as

normal. Please know that even with reports of swatting calls locally and

nationally, it is vitally important that we take any threat seriously, and I

appreciate the quick response of the authorities to deem that this email threat

was not credible.

I appreciate your support and understanding and hope you trust our

efforts to keep our staff, students and community members safe and informed.

Thank you.

Kristin Swann

Superintendent of Schools