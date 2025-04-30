Authorities in Geneva look to identify possible suspect vehicle after shots fired Saturday night

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENEVA, N.Y. – Geneva police were working to identify a car that may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Shots were fired near Exchange and Tillman streets around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Police believed a black, four-door sedan might have been involved.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Geneva police.

