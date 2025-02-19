AutismUp launches new program that provides hands-on job training for people with autism

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — AutismUp is taking a significant step to help individuals with autism prepare for the workforce with the launch of its new program, “PerkUp Provisions.”

“PerkUp Provisions” is a unique café and storefront that will be run by participants in AutismUp’s “Full Life Academy,” where they develop skills in financial literacy, culinary arts, creative arts, and executive functioning classes.

This initiative aims to provide hands-on learning experiences in areas such as customer service, social engagement, merchandising, marketing, goods creation, money management, and budgeting.

AustismUp says this will help people with autism become more independent and gain confidence as they prepare for the workforce.

“It has to be authentic because that’s the best way to learn,” said Jeanne Ricigliano, the Community Transition Director for AutismUp.

The café is located within the Golisano Autism Center, 50 Science Parkway, Rochester, and opened on Feb. 19.

They celebrated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

PercUp will have coffee, lunches, and merchandise and will be open Wednesday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday evening, and Saturday mornings.

They plan to extend their hours and what products they offer in the future.

