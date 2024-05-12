AutismUp marks 20 years of service with ‘Good as Gold Gala’

AutismUp marks 20 years of serving the community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — AutismUp, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals with autism, celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday evening with its “Good as Gold Gala.” The event marked 20 years of service to the Rochester community.

The gala, filled with live music, dining, and drinking, provided an elegant backdrop for guests to celebrate the achievements of AutismUp. The evening also featured a raffle and silent auction, with proceeds going towards supporting the non-profit’s various programs.

AutismUp is recognized for offering a wide range of support programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families.

