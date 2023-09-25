Auto workers strike continues

The United Auto Workers strike continued into the weekend with new locations.

As the walkout enters a second week, new locations that are striking include parts distribution centers in 38 General Motors and Stellantis sites across 20 U.S. states.

UAW President Shawn Fain called for union members to strike at noon on Friday, even extending an invitation to President Joe Biden to join workers on the picket line.

The UAW is employing a strategy of announcing targeted strikes with short notice, focusing on key plants that cause other facilities to stop production because of a lack of parts.

The union is seeking 40 percent increases in hourly pay, a reduced 32-hour workweek, a shift back to traditional pensions, the end of compensation tiers and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments.

Current workers and retired workers say community support has been strong as the UAW keeps up its fight for fair wages.

Since the strike has begun, the big three have also started laying off workers at plants where they say there is no work.