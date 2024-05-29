‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ concert adaptation coming to Kodak Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A concert adaptation of a fan-favorite cartoon show is coming to Kodak Center.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender, in Concert,” set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, will feature a live orchestral take on the series’ soundtrack. It will be played alongside a nearly two-hour special recap of the series.
Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.