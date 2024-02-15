Avelo Airlines offers new nonstop flight from Rochester to South Carolina

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trips down south just got that much easier. Another nonstop route is being offered at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced it will be offering a nonstop trip between Rochester and South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Starting May 9, Avelo will fly between the cities on Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo first started flying to and from Rochester last June.