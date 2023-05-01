Average gas price rises in Rochester but falls at national level

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price continues to rise in Rochester but fell this week at the national level, shows the latest data from AAA.

This week, Rochester’s average gas price rose by four cents, landing at $3.74 per gallon on Monday. Meanwhile, the national average fell by six, cents dropping down to $3.61 per gallon.

Gas prices are expected to increase nationwide this spring because of a decreasing supply, with OPEC cutting its production by more than a million barrels of crude oil a day starting in May. In addition, the northeast is transitioning from the less expensive winter blend of fuel to the more expensive summer blend.

Rochester’s average for gas is slightly higher than the state’s average, at $3.71. Since early April, gas prices in Rochester and the state have increased by about $0.25. For the national average, prices have increased by about $0.11 in the past month.

This week, Rochester’s gas price was two cents more expensive than in Syracuse and three cents more expensive than in Buffalo. Gas prices in Watertown were the most expensive of any city in Upstate New York, at $3.79 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest price at $3.65 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.38 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 45 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.