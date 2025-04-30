Avon Cemetery cleaning up after storm topples trees

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

AVON, N.Y. — Avon Cemetery in Livingston County is cleaning up after wind and rain storms on Tuesday toppled trees, overturning at least one headstone.

Wind speeds reached 56 miles per hour in some parts of the region, enough to cause severe damage. One tree, at least 50 feet tall, fell in the middle of the cemetery. Another tree fell closer to the entrance.

You can see First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris’ report from the cemetery on Rochester Street in this story.

The storms left hundreds of homes without power across the Finger Lakes area. The first line of storms arrived in the afternoon, bringing hail to some areas, and some weaker storms moved through at night. You can see photos of the damage from viewers here and hear from residents of Clifton Springs, Ontario County here.