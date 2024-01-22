Avon Central School District will recommend new mascot on Monday

AVON, N.Y. — The Avon Central School District will make an official recommendation for a new mascot on Monday.

The mascot stakeholder committee is expected to recommend the school change its mascot from “Braves” to “River Hawks”. The district’s board of education will meet to receive that recommendation and create a timeline to formally adopt the new mascot.

Back in April, New York State banned all school mascot names and images associated with indigenous people. “River hawks” received the most votes among students and staff.

RELATED: Five local school districts phasing out Native American mascots