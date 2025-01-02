Avon man accused of taking his children after displaying gun, then speeding off

GROVELAND, N.Y. — Livingston County sheriff’s deputies say an Avon man took his two children after displaying a gun, then drove off at over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say they began looking for Russell Hamilton around the Dansville area after his children were taken from Steuben County on Christmas Day. Hamilton, 34, is now charged with criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and traffic violations.

Deputies arrested Hamilton after pulling over his car in Groveland for speeding and reckless driving. They say his children were inside the car, unharmed. Deputies also say Hamilton had brass knuckles and a revolver in the car – which he wasn’t allowed to own because of a previous conviction.

Hamilton was taken to Livingston County Jail and arraigned. After that, New York State Police in Bath took him into custody over his alleged actions in Steuben County.