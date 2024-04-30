Avon Police chief steps down; FBI steps in to investigate department finances

AVON, N.Y. — Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer has resigned amidst a bookkeeping investigation within the police department.

This development was confirmed during a special village board meeting where the mayor officially accepted Geer’s resignation. The resignation comes following Geer’s previous suspension without pay, linked to an investigation by the State Comptroller’s Office.

The investigation by the State Comptroller’s Office, which initially unveiled the bookkeeping issues at the Avon Police Department, has led the mayor to disclose that the FBI is currently involved. Geer’s resignation will take effect on May 3.

In the interim, Officer Tim Ferrara will continue to lead the department.

