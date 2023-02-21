Award will commemorate victim in Park Ave hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A hit-and-run victim on Park Avenue in Rochester will be remembered for years to come.

Edgar Santa Cruz will be memorialized with the Edgar Santa Cruz Outstanding Coalition Member Award. The 37-year-old died in December after being hit while walking his dog.

The award is presented by Common Ground Health to a member of either the Latino or African American health coalitions who has impacted the field of health care in our area. The award will be presented in late April.