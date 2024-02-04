B.L.O.O.M. ROC gala highlights area’s emerging cannabis industry

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — B.L.O.O.M. ROC held a fundraising gala Saturday night, highlighting the region’s budding cannabis industry.

The honorees included elected officials, advocates and business owners in the Rochester area.

Organization leaders say B.L.O.O.M. ROC’s goal is to promote social and economic equity in the legal cannabis industry.

“People are being honored because they are being acknowledged for the risk they’re taking. They’re charting new territory and creating new pathways that don’t exist, and it takes a lot of courage,” said Brandy Young, founder and CEO of Certainty Analytical Labs.

All funds collected Saturday will support cannabis education, training, business development and more.

B.L.O.O.M. stands for “Blossoming Leaders of our Cannabis Market.”