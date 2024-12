ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A baby was rushed to the hospital after becoming unresponsive at a home on Christopher Court off Lexington Avenue. Now, police are trying to figure out what happened.

First responders were called to the home around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. An ambulance took the 9-year-old boy to the Strong’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The Rochester Police Department says this is an active investigation.