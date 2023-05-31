Baby injured in Rochester shows improvement, still hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has an update Wednesday afternoon on a one-month-old girl who was seriously injured in Rochester.

Earlier this month, police say the baby’s father was running from child protective services with his infant in his arms when he was hit by a box truck on Joseph Avenue. They were both knocked down.

Police say the father picked up the baby and continued running, but dropped her again. The baby had a fractured skull, arm, and multiple brain bleeds.

News10NBC found out Wednesday that the baby has been released from the ICU, but is still in the hospital.

The father, Gerald Benitez Alvarez, is facing charges.

