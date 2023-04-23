Bachelors auctioned off to benefit families impacted by cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In a fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Rochester, 28 of Rochester’s most eligible bachelors agreed to be auctioned off.

This was the auction’s 13th year.

All of the money raised stays in Rochester and goes to Cancer Support Community Rochester’s free emotional support services for people impacted by cancer and their families.

“All those proceeds go to be able to provide our programs completely free,” says Angela Gonella with Cancer Support Community Rochester. “So we have support groups, yoga classes- all of those to be able to provide support to those family.”

In the weeks leading up to the auction, bidders got the chance to meet the bachelors in person as guest bartenders at bars around Rochester.