Back-to-school expo shares resources with parents, students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Families gathered at School 10 in Rochester on Saturday for a back-to-school community expo, aimed as listening to Rochester City School District students and parents about what they need heading into the new school year.

With students back in school, Saturday’s expo was all about connecting students and parents with resources, but also giving them a chance to have their voices heard.

Being out with her son at Saturday’s expo is just what parents like Beverly Benzo say they need this year.

“We need more of this, we need more people to come out. A lot of our youngsters, they get into trouble when they have a lot of time on their hands,” Benzo said.

That’s why she says connecting her son with programs that will keep him engaged and involved is going to be key.

“You have to stay busy. You have to do positive things. So exercising, and then also, you’re networking — you’re meeting people from different backgrounds, different jobs,” Benzo said.

Among them: Latisha McCray with EE Pathways, an organization that is partnering with the Rochester City School District to provide exercise and health resources to students throughout the school year.

“We offer free fitness classes to the community, so we make sure that School Number 10 and their community know that they can come to us as well,” McCray said.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said he is committed to providing such resources to students and parents.

“We need to keep increasing our graduation rates, our education standards. We need to make sure that all of our teachers have the supplies they need to be successful this year. But our kids need to know that there is a pathway for them,” Cooney said.